One of Patrick McHenry’s first acts in the temporary position of speaker pro tempore — after his almost theatrical gavel slam — was to remove the belongings of Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic speaker emerita, from her honorary “hideaway” office at the U.S. Capitol.

Pelosi, House speaker from 2007 to 2011 and 2019 to 2023, was reportedly at home in San Francisco to attend the funeral of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died last Thursday.Congressional hideaways, observed Roll Call, are unlisted offices, located for convenience near the House and Senate chambers and reserved for the use of select members.

Pelosi, in a carefully worded statement, characterized McHenry’s move as “a sharp departure from tradition”: Critics of the action ordered by the newly installed speaker pro tem, a close ally of the ousted speaker, Kevin McCarthy, showed less restraint in their criticism: headtopics.com

It was reported that Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s staff had assisted the Pelosi team in vacating the honorary office near the House floor. Pelosi, recall, moved out of the official speaker’s office expeditiously enough following Democrats’ narrow loss of the House majority in November that McCarthy had moved his belongings in before securing the speaker’s gavel, which it ultimately took him 15 votes and much intraparty deal-making to do.

