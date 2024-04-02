Speaker of the House Mike Johnson Admits Risk of Losing Speakership

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) admitted that there is a slim chance he could lose the speakership within the next few weeks. He recognized the risk of Democratic House leader Rep.

Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) becoming the new speaker. This comes after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) claimed that a contingent of the GOP House conference was upset over his cooperation with Democrats.

