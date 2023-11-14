Speaker Mike Johnson to Face First Leadership Test with Temporary Spending Plan

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is set to face his first real test of leadership on Tuesday as he seeks to get his temporary spending plan through the House — treading the same waters his predecessor faced in funding the government that led to his ouster. The House is set to vote on Johnson’s proposed continuing resolution on Tuesday, which would maintain current spending levels with no cuts and delay the appropriations deadline until early next year.
The approach would implement two separate deadlines for the 12 annual appropriations bills, extending the bills for Agriculture, Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development, and the Energy and Water appropriations bills until Jan. 19. The remaining bills would be extended until Feb.
United States Headlines
NEWSMAX: Super PACs supporting House Speaker Mike Johnson raise $16 million in 10 daysTwo super PACs supporting House Speaker Mike Johnson have brought in a reported $16 million in 10 days. The Congressional Leadership Fund and the American Action Network received the funds after Speaker Johnson endorsed them, indicating early support for him and the House majority.
