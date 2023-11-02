Speaker Mike Johnson reveals next legislative priorities on GOP agenda, including border security

aid as it battles Russia, but rejected President Biden's nearly $106 billion supplemental funding proposal. SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON RESPONDS TO LIBERAL MEDIA ATTACKS ON HIS CHRISTIAN FAITH: 'DISGUSTING' Sens. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., both of whom oppose more aid to Ukraine, confirmed the 'next order of business' after the Israel package would be the Ukraine-U.S. border package. They also said fellow Republicans wished the new speaker well. Sen.

