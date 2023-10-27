Speaker Mike Johnson Defends Christian Faith: ‘Pick up a Bible…That’s My Worldview’

Newly elected House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Thursday defended his Christian faith, telling people to “pick up a Bible” to understand his personal worldview.

The Speaker talked with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday and discussed his personal worldview after leftists became outraged over his personal view on marriage being between a man and a woman. CNN evento make a villain of Johnson, asserting that he has a “history of harsh anti-gay language from his time as an attorney for a socially conservative legal group in the mid-2000s.”

"I am a rule-of-law guy," Johnson told Hannity on Thursday. "I made a career defending the rule of law. I respect the rule of law. When the Supreme Court issued the

“But I also genuinely love all people, regardless of their lifestyle choices,” Johnson continued. “This is not about the people themselves. I am a Bible-believing Christian.”Someone asked me today in the media, they said, “It’s curious, people are curious. What does Mike Johnson think about any issue under the sun?” I said, “Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it — that’s my worldview.” That’s what I believe, and so I make no apologies for it.

“I believe that Scripture, the Bible, is very clear that God is the one that raises up those in authority. He raised up each of you, all of us, and I believe that God has ordained and allowed each one of us to be brought here for this specific moment in this time,” he continued. headtopics.com

“This is my belief. I believe that each one of us has a huge responsibility today to use the gifts that God has given us to serve the extraordinary people of this great country,” Johnson continued.

