Speaker Johnson to Headline Republican Jewish Coalition; Trump, Pence to Share Stage

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Newly-elected Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) will deliver the keynote address Saturday night at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership conference, which is taking place as war unfolds in Israel.Johnson will speak alongside House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) at a conference that is already studded with presidential candidates and elected officials.
Many other notable conservative figures will be present, including conservative radio host Mark Levin, former New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, and more. The annual event has become a crucial stop on the campaign trail, as candidates have the opportunity to address the Jewish community’s most committed pro-Israel conservatives.on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography,Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S.
Exclusive—Dinesh D’Souza Ahead of ‘Police State’ Premiere: FBI, DOJ Support the Party ‘Helping to Build the Police State’‘I Will Kill you, Jew’: 9-Year-Old Boy Threatened with Knife in Brooklyn PlaygroundReport: Ye, aka Kanye West, Told Jewish Adidas Exec to Kiss a Photo of Adolf Hitler headtopics.com
Mike Johnson, a staunch Louisiana conservative, is elected House speaker as GOP moves past chaosRepublican congressman Mike Johnson of Louisiana has been elected House speaker.... Read more ⮕