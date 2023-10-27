Speaker Johnson has 'big plans' for House GOP and they're rooted in seven key principles

EXCLUSIVE — When Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) first ran for chairman of the Republican Study Committee in 2018 as a freshman member, he posed a rhetorical question to the caucus's members about what their elevator pitch for the Republican Party and conservatism would be.

“Let's say you were in an elevator downtown, and you were going up to the 25th floor, and you had yourself two to three minutes in an elevator ride with a millennial, and they're wearing a shirt that says ‘Proud Progressive.’ If you had just a short period of time, how could you engage them in a conversation to convince them that your philosophy is better? And what does it mean to be a Republican? What does it mean to be a conservative, more importantly?” Johnson said he asked the group.

So Johnson made the pitch that if they took every Republican writing from the Federalist Papers to the Republican Party platform, it would boil down to seven key points, which he has dubbed the Seven Core Principles of Conservatism: Individual Freedom, Limited Government, The Rule of Law, Peace Through Strength, Fiscal Responsibility, Free Markets, Human Dignity. headtopics.com

“If we go on the floor to make an argument, if we oppose a bill or we support it, all of it needs to be anchored in our core principles,” Johnson said.Now, as speaker of the House, Johnson plans to use these same core principles to not only lead the Republican Conference but also help message to the American people what it is the Republican party stands for, what they care about, and what they want to accomplish.

“I think we've got to do a much better job of messaging why we're doing this, why it is in the interest of all Americans for us to succeed and to provide more liberty and opportunity and security for everybody,” Johnson said. “You don't achieve those ends by grasping at straws or borrowing ideas from European socialist countries or anything else; you do it by staying anchored to what made our country different, exceptional, and extraordinary. headtopics.com

