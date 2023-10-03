SPD mock tombstone case given to Inspector General after OPA finds conflict of interest

Read more:

Needed: A General Strike Aimed at Dollar GeneralAccording to the company’s latest figures, Dollar General’s new CEO is making 702 times the pay of the company’s median employee.

Fed inspector blames crypto focus, nepotism for Silvergate Bank collapseThe Federal Reserve’s Inspector General found that government supervisors failed to escalate the risks associated with Silvergate’s over-reliance on the crypto sector.

Ex-SF building inspector gets more prison timeSentence stems from local corruption probe.

Protesters outraged after Mayor Harrell proposes increasing police funding in 2024Harrell's budget would increase SPD's funding by over $17 million next year.

Early voting begins in New Zealand's general election and in Australia for Indigenous 'Voice'Early voting has begun in New Zealand for the nation’s Oct. 14 general election, with conservative contender Christopher Luxon casting his ballot.