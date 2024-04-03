SPCA Westchester Seeks Foster Home for Abandoned Dog and Puppies

SPCA Westchester is seeking a foster home for a dog and her four puppies that were abandoned in the shelter's parking lot. The mother dog, named Nora, was found leashed to a carrier with two puppies inside, while the other two were left in a cardboard box.

The owner left them and quickly drove away. SPCA is looking for a temporary home for them.

