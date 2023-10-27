Spartans star QB Cordeiro not sure what to expect in Hawaii homecoming, but looks to return to San Jose with a win

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 1: San Jose State Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (2) makes a throw against the Portland State Vikings in the fourth quarter of their season opener at San Jose State Spartan Stadium in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The Spartans won 21-17. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group)
SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (2) passes against Nevada in the second half of a Mountain West football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group)
Cordeiro faced his former team last season, helping the Spartans to a 27-14 win in San Jose. Cordeiro said he and his former teammates talked a lot of trash in that game, but he’s hoping Saturday’s homecoming will be different. headtopics.com
The Hawaii native is among a long line of great quarterbacks produced at Honolulu powerhouse Saint Louis High School. Cordeiro played behind Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for three years before becoming the Crusaders’ starter. As a senior, Cordeiro passed for 3,130 yards and 29 touchdowns and was named the Hawaii High School Gatorade player of the year.
Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro #12 of the Hawaii Warriors passes against the UCLA Bruins in the second half of a NCAA Football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/ SCNG) headtopics.com
After receiving serious interest from other schools like Colorado State and Western Kentucky, Cordeiro decided to commit to San Jose State in 2022. “That’s my brother,” said former Saint Louis and current Hawaii center Eliki Tanuvasa about Cordeiro. “It’s going to be good fun. It’s going to be a lot of emotions for him, but we’re gonna make sure to give him some of that brotherly love.”