Spartans star QB Cordeiro not sure what to expect in Hawaii homecoming, but looks to return to San Jose with a win

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 1: San Jose State Spartans quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (2) makes a throw against the Portland State Vikings in the fourth quarter of their season opener at San Jose State Spartan Stadium in San Jose, Calif., on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The Spartans won 21-17. (Ray Chavez/Bay Area News Group)

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro (2) passes against Nevada in the second half of a Mountain West football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in San Jose, Calif. (Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group)

Cordeiro faced his former team last season, helping the Spartans to a 27-14 win in San Jose. Cordeiro said he and his former teammates talked a lot of trash in that game, but he’s hoping Saturday’s homecoming will be different. headtopics.com

The Hawaii native is among a long line of great quarterbacks produced at Honolulu powerhouse Saint Louis High School. Cordeiro played behind Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for three years before becoming the Crusaders’ starter. As a senior, Cordeiro passed for 3,130 yards and 29 touchdowns and was named the Hawaii High School Gatorade player of the year.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro #12 of the Hawaii Warriors passes against the UCLA Bruins in the second half of a NCAA Football game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, August 28, 2021. (Photo by Keith Birmingham, Pasadena Star-News/ SCNG) headtopics.com

After receiving serious interest from other schools like Colorado State and Western Kentucky, Cordeiro decided to commit to San Jose State in 2022. “That’s my brother,” said former Saint Louis and current Hawaii center Eliki Tanuvasa about Cordeiro. “It’s going to be good fun. It’s going to be a lot of emotions for him, but we’re gonna make sure to give him some of that brotherly love.”

Read more:

mercnews »

Hawaii International Film Festival Prizes‘No Maori Allowed’ Wins Top Prize at Hawaii Film Festival, as Don Lee, Ando Sakura and Cliff Curtis Claim Spotlight Read more ⮕

Father, son to make 3rd trip from Hawaii to Texas to watch Rangers post-season playA father and son duo decided to travel more than 3,000 miles not once, not twice but three times to cheer on their team in the postseason. Read more ⮕

Juvenile joyride ends in chaos: Stolen car crashes into apartment buildingSAN ANTONIO - A juvenile joyride ended in chaos on San Antonio's North Side.According to the San Antonio Police Department, the incident happened near the 1700 Read more ⮕

Food delivery driver sexually assaulted teen in San Jose motel: policeA food delivery driver allegedly sexually assaulted a teen while dropping off an order in San Jose by forcing his way into a motel room. Read more ⮕

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at San Leandro business; Police search for gunmanOne person died and another was injured in a shooting at a business in San Leandro on Wednesday afternoon, according to police. Read more ⮕

San Diego company buys wind farm near Palm SpringsSan Diego company buys wind farm near Palm Springs. Salka Energy will refurbish a wind facility located in Riverside County's San Gorgonio Pass Read more ⮕