Spanish griffon vultures are released into the wild in Cyprus to replenish the dwindling population

Wildlife authorities and conservationists in Cyprus are releasing seven imported griffon vultures into the wild after implanting tracking devices, in hopes of ensuring the survival of the birds that are threatened with extinction on the island nation. A griffon vulture with a tracking device flies near the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
Wildlife authorities and conservationists in Cyprus on Friday released seven imported griffon vultures to the wild after implanting tracking devices in hopes of ensuring the survival of the birds that are threatened with extinction on the island nation. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)2 of 9A veterinary, center, and Cyprus’ wildlife officers attach a tracking device to one of seven griffon vultures, to monitor their progress as part of an effort by Cypriot authorities to replenish the diminishing domestic vulture population, in the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The seven vultures are from a batch of 14 which arrived from Spain to Cyprus in March for that purpose. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)3 of 9One of seven griffon vultures with a tracking device to monitor their progress in the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.
|
A griffon vulture with a tracking device flies near the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Wildlife authorities and conservationists in Cyprus on Friday released seven imported griffon vultures to the wild after implanting tracking devices in hopes of ensuring the survival of the birds that are threatened with extinction on the island nation. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)2 of 9A veterinary, center, and Cyprus’ wildlife officers attach a tracking device to one of seven griffon vultures, to monitor their progress as part of an effort by Cypriot authorities to replenish the diminishing domestic vulture population, in the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The seven vultures are from a batch of 14 which arrived from Spain to Cyprus in March for that purpose. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)3 of 9One of seven griffon vultures with a tracking device to monitor their progress in the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Wildlife authorities and conservationists in Cyprus on Friday released seven imported griffon vultures to the wild after implanting tracking devices in hopes of ensuring the survival of the birds that are threatened with extinction on the island nation. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)4 of 9One of seven griffon vultures is seen with a tracking device to monitor their progress as part of an effort by Cypriot authorities to replenish the diminishing domestic vulture population, in the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Wildlife authorities and conservationists in Cyprus on Friday released seven imported griffon vultures to the wild after implanting tracking devices in hopes of ensuring the survival of the birds that are threatened with extinction on the island nation. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)5 of 9A veterinary, center, and Cyprus’ wildlife officers hold one of seven griffon vultures as they attach a tracking device to monitor their progress as part of an effort by Cypriot authorities to replenish the diminishing domestic vulture population, in the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The seven vultures are from a batch of 14 which arrived from Spain to Cyprus in March for that purpose. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)6 of 9A griffon vulture with a satellite tracking device flies near the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Wildlife authorities and conservationists in Cyprus on Friday released seven imported griffon vultures to the wild after implanting tracking devices in hopes of ensuring the survival of the birds that are threatened with extinction on the island nation. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)7 of 9A veterinary holds one of seven griffon vultures as he attaches a tracking device to monitor their progress as part of an effort by Cypriot authorities to replenish the diminishing domestic vulture population, in the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Wildlife authorities and conservationists in Cyprus on Friday released seven imported griffon vultures to the wild after implanting tracking devices in hopes of ensuring the survival of the birds that are threatened with extinction on the island nation. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)8 of 9One of seven griffon vultures is seen with a tracking device to monitor their progress as part of an effort by Cypriot authorities to replenish the diminishing domestic vulture population, in the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The seven vultures are from a batch of 14 which arrived from Spain to Cyprus in March for that purpose. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)9 of 9One of seven griffon vultures with a tracking device to monitor their progress as part of an effort by Cypriot authorities to replenish the diminishing domestic vulture population, in the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. The seven vultures are from a batch of 14 which arrived from Spain to Cyprus in March for that purpose. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) |
A griffon vulture with a tracking device flies near the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Wildlife authorities and conservationists in Cyprus on Friday released seven imported griffon vultures to the wild after implanting tracking devices in hopes of ensuring the survival of the birds that are threatened with extinction on the island nation. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)1 of 9
A griffon vulture with a tracking device flies near the village of Korfi near southern city of Limassol, Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Wildlife authorities and conservationists in Cyprus on Friday released seven imported griffon vultures to the wild after implanting tracking devices in hopes of ensuring the survival of the birds that are threatened with extinction on the island nation. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)