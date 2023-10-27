Introducing Sofía Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Ángela de la Cruz Micaela del Santísimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santísima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos!Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

According to a local report, the 17th Duke of Huéscar and his wife Sofía Palazuelo face a dilemma following the recent baptism of their second daughter in Seville.

The baby was born in January and named in tribute to Fernando’s late grandmother the Duchess of Alba, who had 19 names. The aristocrat died in 2014 as the most-titled person in the world through heritage and marriage with a whopping total of 57 titles, per. She was five times a duchess, 14 times a Spanish grandee and 18 times a marchioness, among others. headtopics.com

“In the registration, the name given to the child will be expressed, although no more than one compound name may be recorded, nor more than two simple ones,” statesThe Duke and Duchess of Huéscar navigated the same situation following the birth of their first child in 2021.

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Huéscar participated in a photocall to introduce Sofía to the world on the way home from Clinica del Rosario — not dissimilar from’s tradition! The Prince and Princess of Wales smiled on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital in London following the births of their three childrentheir son in a photocall at St. headtopics.com

