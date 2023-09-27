Spanish court includes former women's soccer coach Vilda in probe over Rubiales kiss

The investigating judge at Spain's High Court has expanded the scope of a sexual assault probe over the allegedly non-consensual kiss on women's national team player Jenni Hermoso to include Jorge Vilda, the squad's former coach, the court said on Wednesday. Originally, only Rubiales was under formal investigation, while other federation officials and players were called as witnesses.

But De Jorge has now also put Vilda, who was the national team's coach during the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that Spain clinched with a 1-0 victory against England, under investigation, a court statement said.

The statement did not elaborate. Spanish media reports have said Vilda allegedly pressured Hermoso to put out a statement exonerating Rubiales. Vilda has denied those reports. In addition, the judge changed the status of Albert Luque, the director of the men's squad, and Ruben Rivera, the federation's marketing chief, to "investigated" from previously being just witnesses.

After the controversial kiss, the RFEF issued a statement quoting Hermoso as saying the kiss was a "mutual, totally spontaneous gesture". Hermoso, however, has said she did not want to be kissed, and that she felt "vulnerable and a victim of an aggression".

Rubiales crisis fallout sees next UEFA annual meeting moved from Spain to France

After the controversial kiss, the RFEF issued a statement quoting Hermoso as saying the kiss was a "mutual, totally spontaneous gesture". Hermoso, however, has said she did not want to be kissed, and that she felt "vulnerable and a victim of an aggression".

Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Latona, Editing by William Maclean

Reporting by Inti Landauro; Editing by David Latona, Editing by William Maclean