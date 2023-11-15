Spamalot Returns to Broadway After Nearly Two Decades

Walking down 44th Street in New York's theater district, one might think they hear what sounds like horse hoofs. But that is no calvary, just the clanking of coconuts ringing out from the St. James Theater.This can only mean one thing: Spamalot has returned to Broadway nearly two decades after the musical from John Du Prez and Eric Idle premiered in 2005.

This show is based on the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail, which parodies the medieval legend of King Arthur and the knights of the Round Table, and is set to premiere on Broadway on November 16.The original production, staring Tim Curry, Hank Azaria, David Hype Pierce and Christian Borle, was nominated for 14 Tony Awards and won three, including Best Musical.The 2023 revival is coming off a well-received two-week run at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., last May. Much of the cast and director Josh Rhodes also made the transition to New Yor

