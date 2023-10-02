The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

Putellas, Irene Paredes and Misa Rodríguez all answered questions from the judge in Madrid. Rodríguez appeared in court in the Spanish capital, while Putellas and Paredes testified through video conference from Barcelona.

Spanish state prosecutors have accused Rubiales of sexual assault and coercion for kissing Jenni Hermoso on the lips without her consent during the awards ceremony after the Women’s World Cup final in August.

A couple of federation officials and former national team coach Jorge Vilda, who was replaced not long after winning the World Cup in Australia, have been summoned as investigated parties. They are set to appear before the judge next week. Vilda was among those accused of allegedly trying to convince Hermoso to back Rubiales after the kiss.

Spain's Alexia Putellas passes the ball during the Women's Nations League soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Gamla Ullevi in Gothenburg, Sweden, Friday Sept. 22, 2023. (Bjorn Larsson Rosvall/TT News Agency via AP)MADRID (AP) — Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas and two of her teammates in Spain's women's national team appeared before a judge Monday as witnesses in the investigation of former soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for his kiss on a player.

Rubiales eventually resigned and the players ended their boycott of the national team after being given some guarantees of change within the federation. Some federation officials have already been fired as a result.According to a sexual consent law passed last year, Rubiales could face a fine or a prison sentence of one to four years if found guilty of sexual assault. The new law eliminated the difference between “sexual harassment” and “sexual assault,” sanctioning any unconsented sexual act.