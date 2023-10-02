Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds at the Spanish parliament’s lower house in Madrid, Spain on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The leader of Spain’s conservatives on Friday failed for the second time in three days to get parliamentary support for his bid to become prime minister following his party’s victory in a national election.

If no government is in place by Nov. 27, another national election will be held on Jan. 14., hopes he can now persuade the legislators that voted against Feijóo to back him and capture at least the required 176 votes for a majority.

Read more:

sdut »

Spain's king begins a new round of talks in search of a candidate to form governmentKing Felipe VI has begun a new round of talks with Spanish political party leaders with a view to choosing the person in the best position to gather enough support in Parliament to form a government.

Felipe Grimberg Fine Art on ArtnetFelipe Grimberg Fine Art offers a wide selection of artworks by leading artists. Explore upcoming exhibitions, events, and art fairs at Felipe Grimberg Fine Art. Contact the gallery directly for inquiries regarding specific works of art.

Spanish factory activity shrinks for sixth straight month in Sept -PMI By ReutersSpanish factory activity shrinks for sixth straight month in Sept -PMI

5 missing people are located after a Spanish nightclub fire, leaving the death toll at 13A Spanish government official says five people who were missing and feared dead in a nightclub fire in the city of Murcia have been located, leaving the death toll at 13

5 missing people are located after a Spanish nightclub fire, leaving the death toll at 13A Spanish government official says five people who were missing and feared dead in a nightclub fire in the city of Murcia have been located, leaving the death toll at 13.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez applauds at the Spanish parliament’s lower house in Madrid, Spain on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. The leader of Spain’s conservatives on Friday failed for the second time in three days to get parliamentary support for his bid to become prime minister following his party’s victory in a national election. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)King Felipe VI on Monday began a new round of talks with Spanish political party leaders with a view to choosing the person in the best position to gather enough support in Parliament to form the country’s next government.

All signs indicate that king will call on acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to try to do so following theproduced a splintered parliament

If no government is in place by Nov. 27, another national election will be held on Jan. 14., hopes he can now persuade the legislators that voted against Feijóo to back him and capture at least the required 176 votes for a majority.

But to do this he needs to win the support of two small parties that want independence for the northeastern region of Catalonia. In exchange for their support, both parties have made potentially explosive demands for a self-determination referendum for the region and an amnesty for hundreds of people who participated in a failed 2017 Catalan secession push.

Sánchez, 51, has been Spain’s prime minister for the past five years and is the country’s acting leader until a new government is formed.

His outgoing minority coalition government delivered bold policies in such areas as women’s rights and climate change. He called July’s snap election after his party had a poor showing in local and regional elections.Fires on Indonesia’s Sumatra island cause smoky haze, prompting calls for people to work from home

More than 300 forest and peatland fires on Indonesia’s Sumatra island are causing hazy skies across the region, prompting government officials to ask people to work from homeNobel Prize in medicine awarded to Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman for enabling development of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines5 missing people are located after a Spanish nightclub fire, leaving the death toll at 13

A Spanish government official says five people who were missing and feared dead in a nightclub fire in the city of Murcia have been located, leaving the death toll at 13Europe’s anti-corruption group says Cyprus must hold politicians more accountable amid distrust

The Council of Europe’s anti-corruption group says Cyprus needs to hold those at the highest echelons of executive power and law enforcement more accountable to counter an overwhelming public perception of widespread corruptionTop European diplomats meet in Kyiv to support Ukraine as signs of strain show among allies

Some of Europe’s top diplomats have gathered in Kyiv in a display of support for Ukraine’s fight against Russia’s invasion as signs emerge of political strain in Europe and the United States about the warNobel in medicine goes to 2 scientists whose work enabled creation of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19

Two scientists have won the Nobel Prize in medicine for discoveries that enabled the development of mRNA vaccines against COVID-19‘Granny Annie’ found some solace living on the streets of Serra Mesa. Then she was killed with a pellet gun.