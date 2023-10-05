Spain rescues 262 migrants off Canary Islands

A view of a wooden boat that migrants used, to reach the Canary Islands, at the port of Arguineguin, in the island of Gran Canaria, Spain April 20, 2023.

The head of the Red Cross' emergency unit in El Hierro, Inigo Vila, told reporters the organisation had to increase its resources to deal with the higher influx of people. "We have reinforced our staff and equipment to be able to provide as much coverage as possible," Vila said. "We have even reinforced with volunteer personnel from other islands that perhaps are not suffering the pressure El Hierro is suffering at the moment.

The health service of El Hierro, which has just 11,000 residents, gets overwhelmed every time a boat arrives at the port, the head of the Canary Islands' regional government, Fernando Clavijo, said on Thursday. headtopics.com

The other rescued migrants were taken to Los Cristianos port in Tenerife and Arguineguin in Gran Canaria.Migrant arrivals by sea to Spain have increased by a fifth so far this year compared to the same period in 2022, with more than 3,500 reaching the Canary Islands last month amid milder weather and calmer seas, official statistics showed.

Read more:

Reuters »

Coast Guard rescues 12 after cargo ship runs aground near Virgin IslandsThe Coast Guard has reportedly rescued 12 people who abandoned a cargo ship after it ran aground early Wednesday near the U.S. Virgin Islands.

US Coast Guard rescues 12 after cargo ship runs aground in US Virgin IslandsThe U.S. Coast Guard says it has rescued 12 people who abandoned a large cargo ship that ran aground near the U.S. Virgin Islands

6 alternative Thai islands for an active break, from snorkelling and sailing to hikingWhether you want to scale beach boulders, snorkel above the reef or kayak in bioluminescent waters, there's a Thai island for every outdoor adventure.

Japan has issued a tsunami advisory after an earthquake near its outlying islandsJapan issued a tsunami advisory after a strong earthquake struck near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean, but lifted it about two hours later

Japan lifts a tsunami advisory issued after an earthquake hit near its outlying islandsJapan issued a tsunami advisory Thursday after a strong earthquake struck near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean, but lifted it about two hours later. No damage was reported.

Scientists Baffled by Island's Ancient Bear Bones May Have a BreakthroughBear bones have been found on two Alaskan islands, posing quite a mystery to archaeologists.