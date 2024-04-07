SpaceX to Launch Falcon 9 Rocket for Starlink Mission

Space X is set to launch another Falcon 9 rocket as part of its Starlink Mission. The rocket will carry 21 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch is scheduled for Saturday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

