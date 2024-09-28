SpaceX Launches Rescue Mission To Bring Home Stuck Astronauts

Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, left, and NASA astronaut Nick Hague wave as they leave the Operations and Checkout Building on their way to Launch Complex 40 for a mission to the International Space Station Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 at Cape Canaveral, Fla.,

Since NASA rotates space station crews approximately every six months, this newly launched flight with two empty seats reserved for Wilmore and Williams won't return until late February. Officials said there wasn't a way to bring them back earlier on SpaceX without interrupting other scheduled missions.

Williams has since been promoted to commander of the space station, which will soon be back to its normal population of seven. Once Hague and Gorbunov arrive this weekend, four astronauts living there since March can leave in their own SpaceX capsule. Their homecoming was delayed a month by Starliner's turmoil."There's always something that is changing. Maybe this time it's been a little more visible to the public," he said.

"I don't know exactly when my launch to space will be, but I know that I will get there," Cardman said from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, where she took part in the launch livestream.

Spacex ISS Rescue Mission Astronauts Boeing

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



News4SA / 🏆 251. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next yearSpaceX has launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

SpaceX launches rescue mission for stranded astronauts at ISSSpaceX sent a smaller crew to the International Space Station on Saturday to bring back two astronauts whose Boeing spacecraft returned to Earth empty earlier this month due to safety concerns. The astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, will stay on the ISS until late February.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts stuck in space until next yearSpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday to bring them home but not until next year.

Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »

SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next yearCAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next yearSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

SpaceX Launches Rescue Mission for Stranded AstronautsSpaceX launched a mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday, sending a downsized crew to retrieve NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams who have been stranded since their Boeing spacecraft returned to Earth empty due to safety concerns.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »