SpaceX Launches Rescue Mission For Two Astronauts Stuck On ISS

The capsule rocketed into orbit to fetch the test pilots whose Boeing spacecraft returned to Earth empty earlier this month because of safety concerns.SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a downsized crew to bring them home but not until next year.

NASA ultimately decided that Boeing’s Starliner was too risky after a cascade of thruster troubles and helium leaks marred its trip to the orbiting complex. The space agency cut two astronauts from this SpaceX launch to make room on the return leg for Wilmore and Williams. Rookie NASA astronaut Zena Cardman and veteran space flier Stephanie Wilson were pulled from this flight after NASA opted to go with SpaceX to bring the stuck astronauts home. Promised a future space mission, both were at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, taking part in the launch livestream. Gorbunov remained on the flight under an exchange agreement between NASA and the Russian Space Agency.“Every crewed launch that I have ever watched has really brought me a lot of emotion.

“We’ve got a dynamic challenge ahead of us,” Hague said after arriving from Houston last weekend. “We know each other and we’re professionals and we step up and do what’s asked of us.”

Astronauts ISS Spacex Boeing Rescue Mission

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCNewYork / 🏆 270. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SpaceX launches rescue mission for stranded astronauts at ISSSpaceX sent a smaller crew to the International Space Station on Saturday to bring back two astronauts whose Boeing spacecraft returned to Earth empty earlier this month due to safety concerns. The astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, will stay on the ISS until late February.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

SpaceX Launches Rescue Mission for Stranded Astronauts at ISSSpaceX launched a mission to rescue two astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who are currently stranded at the International Space Station (ISS) due to Boeing spacecraft safety concerns. A smaller crew was sent up on Saturday to bring them home but won't return until late February.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

SpaceX launches ISS-bound crew that hopes to bring home 2 stuck astronautsTwo astronauts were launched on a five-month mission that also hopes to rescue two NASA astronauts left behind on the ISS. The four are expected to return to Earth in February.

Source: NPR - 🏆 96. / 63 Read more »

SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts stuck in space until next yearThe capsule rocketed toward orbit to fetch the test pilots whose Boeing spacecraft returned to Earth empty earlier this month because of safety concerns.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next yearSpaceX has launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

SpaceX launches rescue mission for 2 NASA astronauts who are stuck in space until next yearSource of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »