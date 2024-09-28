SpaceX Launches Rescue Mission For Stranded Astronauts

The capsule rocketed into orbit to fetch the test pilots whose Boeing spacecraft returned to Earth empty earlier this month because of safety concerns.SpaceX launched a rescue mission for the two stuck astronauts at the International Space Station on Saturday, sending up a downsized crew to bring them home but not until next year.
NASA ultimately decided that Boeing’s Starliner was too risky after a cascade of thruster troubles and helium leaks marred its trip to the orbiting complex. The space agency cut two astronauts from this SpaceX launch to make room on the return leg for Wilmore and Williams. Rookie NASA astronaut Zena Cardman and veteran space flier Stephanie Wilson were pulled from this flight after NASA opted to go with SpaceX to bring the stuck astronauts home. Promised a future space mission, both were at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, taking part in the launch livestream. Gorbunov remained on the flight under an exchange agreement between NASA and the Russian Space Agency.“Every crewed launch that I have ever watched has really brought me a lot of emotion.
“We’ve got a dynamic challenge ahead of us,” Hague said after arriving from Houston last weekend. “We know each other and we’re professionals and we step up and do what’s asked of us.”
Spacex Astronauts International Space Station Boeing Rescue Mission
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »
Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »
Source: cbsaustin - 🏆 595. / 51 Read more »
Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »