Space shuttle Endeavour's rockets roll into L.A. as Science Center hails arrival

With a festive celebration worthy of the stars, Los Angeles welcomed the arrival of massive twin rockets Wednesday, the final pieces of large equipment before the space shuttle begins to be fully assembled in a grand museum exhibit next year.

The solid rocket boosters that will be installed at the science center are authentic, and their parts have been used or reused in a number of space shuttle launches — from the fifth shuttle mission aboard Columbia in 1982 to the last flight of Discovery in 2011. The components of the two solid rocket motors flew on a combined 81 space shuttle flights and 32 static tests.

