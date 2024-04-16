Space Junk Damages Home in Florida

home last month was a chunk of space junk from equipment discarded at the International Space Station .

The space agency said it was a metal support used to mount old batteries on a cargo pallet for disposal. The pallet was jettisoned from the space station in 2021, and the load was expected to eventually fully burn up on entry into Earth’s atmosphere, but one piece survived.

Space Junk International Space Station Home Damage Florida Kennedy Space Center

