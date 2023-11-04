Space Company Astra Defaults on Debt Agreement, Struggles to Raise Cash

Struggling space company Astra disclosed in a securities filing late Friday that it defaulted on a recent debt agreement and may not be able to raise needed cash. Astra twice last month failed to meet minimum cash reserve requirements associated with a $12.5 million note issuance to New Jersey investment group High Trail Capital. The company warned it "can provide no assurance that it will be able to consummate any additional transaction in a timely manner, or at all

."late Friday that it defaulted on a recent debt agreement and may not be able to raise needed cash as funds dwindle. Astra twice last month failed to meet minimum cash reserve requirements associated with a $12.5 million note issuance to New Jersey investment group High Trail Capital. The debt raise first required that Astra have "at least $15.0 million of cash and cash equivalents" on hand. That liquidity requirement was adjusted after Astra failed to prove compliance a first time, to require "at least $10.5 million of unrestricted, unencumbered cash and cash equivalents."While the company is "in continued discussions with a number of other investors," it warned it "can provide no assurance that it will be able to consummate any additional transaction in a timely manner, or at all."Shares of Astra were little changed in after hours trading from their close of about 92 cents a shar

