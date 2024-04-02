Soy Sauce Chicken: A Cantonese Delicacy

Despite being a staple at Cantonese barbecue restaurants, soy sauce chicken isn’t barbecued. Rather, it’s braised whole, in a fragrant stock of soy sauce and aromatics until gently cooked through, after which it’s rested, chopped, and served with ginger-scallion sauce. Though I use the word braise here, the Western convention of braising does not exactly describe the cooking method used on these whole chickens.
For one, the birds are cooked at a relatively low temperature; in most restaurants, after the braising liquid is brought to a boil, the chickens are added with the heat off. This brings us to one translation of “soak.” But perhaps a more culturally faithful word would be lu in Mandarin, which describes the technique of gently poaching a wide variety of ingredients from meats to tofu in a master stock like the one for soy sauce chicken, called lushu
