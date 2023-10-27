Southwest Gas, Algonquin Power See Activist Investor Action

These disclosures are from 13Ds filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13Ds are filed within 10 days of an entity’s attaining more than 5% in any class of a company’s securities. Subsequent changes in holdings or intentions must be reported in amended filings. This material is from Oct. 19 through Oct. 25, 2023. Source: VerityData (verityplatform.comCorvex Management boosted its position in the energy-infrastructure holding company to 4,153,717 shares.

Starboard Value raised its interest in the Canada-based electricity utility to 60,939,000 shares. Starboard bought 7,393,000 Algonquin Power shares at prices ranging from $5.30 to $7.56 each from Aug. 30 through Oct. 18. Following the fresh investment, Starboard holds 8.8% of Algonquin Power’s tradable stock.

