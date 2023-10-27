HEAD TOPICS

Southwest Gas, Algonquin Power See Activist Investor Action

 / Source: MarketWatch

Corvex Management raised its investment in energy firm Southwest Gas. Starboard Value bought more shares of electric utility Algonquin Power.

Source

MarketWatch

These disclosures are from 13Ds filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13Ds are filed within 10 days of an entity’s attaining more than 5% in any class of a company’s securities. Subsequent changes in holdings or intentions must be reported in amended filings. This material is from Oct. 19 through Oct. 25, 2023. Source: VerityData (verityplatform.comCorvex Management boosted its position in the energy-infrastructure holding company to 4,153,717 shares.

Starboard Value raised its interest in the Canada-based electricity utility to 60,939,000 shares. Starboard bought 7,393,000 Algonquin Power shares at prices ranging from $5.30 to $7.56 each from Aug. 30 through Oct. 18. Following the fresh investment, Starboard holds 8.8% of Algonquin Power’s tradable stock.

Read more:
MarketWatch »

Ghana plunged into darkness amid country’s economic woesLarge swaths of Ghana are facing power blackouts due to gas shortages at a major power facility, the nation’s power operator said, compounding the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. Read more ⮕

Employee shoots and kills armed robber in Southwest Philadelphia convenience store: policeA store employee turned that tables in an armed robbery that ended with a suspect being shot dead overnight in Southwest Philadelphia. Read more ⮕

Southwest Airlines profit falls, expects higher deliveries from Boeing in 2023Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) reported a third-quarter profit on Thursday that fell about 30% on soaring labor and fuel costs and the budget carrier said it expects higher aircraft deliveries from Boeing (BA.N) in 2023. Read more ⮕

Southwest Airlines quarterly profit slides 30% and says growth will slow next yearSouthwest Airlines earned $193 million in the third quarter, 30% less than its profit a year ago. Southwest said Thursday that revenue was a record, however, as leisure travel boomed over the summer. The profit per share matched Wall Street expectations, while revenue was a bit less than analysts had predicted. Read more ⮕

Southwest Airlines quarterly profit slides 30% and says growth will slow next yearSouthwest Airlines earned $193 million in the third quarter, 30% less than its profit a year ago. Read more ⮕

Southwest Airlines quarterly profit slides 30% and says growth will slow next yearSouthwest Airlines earned $193 million in the third quarter, 30% less than its profit a year ago. Read more ⮕