Southwest Flight Returns to Gate Due to Possible Engine Fire

A Southwest flight departing from Lubbock , Texas , returned to the gate shortly after abandoning its takeoff roll when the flight crew reported a possible engine fire . Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to reports of an engine failure and fire on Thursday and said crews were working on "extinguishment operations.

" The flight was preparing to depart for Las Vegas but returned to the gate before take-off, according to the airline.

Southwest Flight Lubbock Texas Engine Fire Takeoff Gate Las Vegas Airline

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Passenger, flight attendant injured during severe turbulence on Southwest flightTwo people were injured when a Southwest Airlines flight experienced severe turbulence on Wednesday morning and had to make an emergency landing in Tampa, according to a spokesperson for Tampa International Airport.

Source: cnnbrk - 🏆 393. / 55 Read more »

Four children and one adult dead after fire in Jeannette, Pennsylvaniajeannette fire, deadly jeannette fire, deadly house fire jeannette, jeannette deadly house fire, house fire jeannette, people killed jeannette fire, people killed jeannette house fire

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

Southwest Airlines flight leaving San Diego forced to turn back around after bird strikeThe strike happened Saturday morning right at lift-off as the flight was headed to Oakland.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

Southwest reaches a labor agreement with flight attendants, who voted down a previous deal last yearBonton Farms in South Dallas receives $2M grant from billionaire philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, to help expand program initiatives.

Source: wfaa - 🏆 543. / 51 Read more »

Southwest reaches a labor agreement with flight attendants, who voted down a previous deal last yearIt's time to welcome the heat of spring with an explosion of fiery flavor!

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

Southwest reaches a labor agreement with flight attendants, who voted down a previous deal last year12News has your top stories for March 19.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »