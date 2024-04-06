Southwest Airlines plane returns to gate after engine fire

Federal officials are investigating a reported engine fire that forced a Southwest Airlines plane to cancel takeoff and return to the gate at the Lubbock , Texas , airport on Thursday. Southwest said Friday that pilots “received an indication of a possible engine issue,” and the Boeing 737 taxied back to the terminal at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport. The Lubbock fire department said online that it confirmed there was a fire in one of the two engines that needed to be extinguished.

The flight was headed to Las Vegas with 154 passengers and crew of six on board, Southwest said

