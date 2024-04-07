Southwest Airlines Flight Returns to Denver After Losing Engine Cowling

A Southwest Airlines flight returned to Denver International Airport after losing an engine cowling that struck a wing flap during takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Customers on the flight were put on another plane and were scheduled to arrive at their Houston destination three hours late. A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 arrives at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on January 20, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The FAA said Southwest Flight 3695 was on its way to Houston's William P. Hobby Airport and safely returned to the gate at Denver at 8:15 a.m. local time. Southwest said customers on the flight transferred to a different aircraft and were scheduled to arrive at their destination three hours late. "Our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft," Southwest said. The FAA said it is investigating the incident. Southwest didn't immediately respond when asked when the plane and engine last underwent maintenance. A separate Southwest incident in March. One of its flights strayed off course and flew close to the air traffic control tower at LaGuardia Airport as it attempted a landing in New York. The plane is an older model of the Boeing 737 than the Max jets. Boeing is under heightened regulatory scrutiny after a January incident when a door plug blew off a nearly new 737 Max 9 when the Alaska Airlines flight was at 16,000 feet, causing a near-catastroph

Southwest Airlines Flight Denver International Airport Engine Cowling Wing Flap Takeoff Passengers Plane Destination Delay

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CNBC / 🏆 12. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Engine cover on Southwest Airlines flight to Houston from Denver tears away during takeoffA passenger described the ordeal as 'frightening' as video shows the engine cover peeling away and flying off as the Southwest Airlines plane departed Denver International Airport.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »

Engine cover on Southwest Airlines flight to Houston from Denver tears away during takeoffA passenger described the ordeal as 'frightening' as video shows the engine cover peeling away and flying off as the Southwest Airlines plane departed Denver International Airport.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Engine cover on Southwest Airlines flight to Houston from Denver tears away during takeoffA passenger described the ordeal as 'frightening' as video shows the engine cover peeling away and flying off as the Southwest Airlines plane departed Denver International Airport.

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Southwest Airlines Flight Returns to Denver After Engine Cowling Falls OffA Southwest Airlines flight had to return to Denver International Airport after a Boeing engine cowling fell off and struck a wing flap during takeoff. The passengers were transferred to another aircraft and arrived at their Houston destination three hours late.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

'Mechanical issue' forces Southwest flight from Colorado to Houston to return to Denver airport, airline confirmsThe path of the eclipse will be mostly covered by clouds or rain. It's why most people are headed to the skies to catch a glimpse.

Source: KHOU - 🏆 330. / 59 Read more »

Southwest flight bound for Houston returns to Denver Airport after engine cover falls offA Southwest flight destined for Houston had to return to Denver International Airport after the engine cowling fell off during takeoff, prompting an investigation by FAA officials and rescheduling passengers for a three-hour delay.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »