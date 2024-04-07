Southwest Airlines Flight Returns to Denver After Losing Engine Cowling

A Southwest Airlines flight returned to Denver International Airport after losing an engine cowling that struck a wing flap during takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Customers on the flight were put on another plane and were scheduled to arrive at their Houston destination three hours late. A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 arrives at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on January 20, 2024 in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The FAA said Southwest Flight 3695 was on its way to Houston's William P. Hobby Airport and safely returned to the gate at Denver at 8:15 a.m. local time. Southwest said customers on the flight transferred to a different aircraft and were scheduled to arrive at their destination three hours late. "Our Maintenance teams are reviewing the aircraft," Southwest said. The FAA said it is investigating the incident. Southwest didn't immediately respond when asked when the plane and engine last underwent maintenance. A separate Southwest incident in March. One of its flights strayed off course and flew close to the air traffic control tower at LaGuardia Airport as it attempted a landing in New York. The plane is an older model of the Boeing 737 than the Max jets. Boeing is under heightened regulatory scrutiny after a January incident when a door plug blew off a nearly new 737 Max 9 when the Alaska Airlines flight was at 16,000 feet, causing a near-catastroph
