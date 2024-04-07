Southwest Airlines Flight Returns to Denver After Engine Cowling Falls Off

A Southwest Airlines flight returned to Denver International Airport after a Boeing engine cowling fell off the plane and struck a wing flap during takeoff, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Customers on the flight were transferred to another aircraft and were scheduled to arrive at their Houston destination three hours late. The Boeing 737-800 plane was on its way to Houston 's William P. Hobby Airport.
Southwest said customers on the flight transferred to a different aircraft and were scheduled to arrive at their destination three hours late. Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Southwest for a separate incident in March. In that incident, a Southwest flight strayed off course and flew close to the air traffic control tower at LaGuardia Airport as it attempted a landing in New York. Meanwhile, Boeing is busy with intensified regulatory scrutiny after a January incident when one of its plane doors flew off in the middle of an Alaska Airlines flight. The company's quality control issues have spiraled into safety concerns for both Boeing and airlines such as Southwest, which use its planes. Boeing deliveries have slowed in recent months and the long-awaited FAA certification of its 737 Max 10 model faces continued delays. The company's chief executive, Dave Calhoun, announced in March that he would step down, along with several other management changes
Southwest Airlines Denver International Airport Boeing Engine Cowling Wing Flap Takeoff Houston Passengers Delay
