Southwest Airlines Flight Nearly Hits Air Traffic Control Tower

A Southwest Airlines flight is under investigation after it nearly hit LaGuardia Airport’s air traffic control tower on March 23 during inclement weather. The plane veered off course as it tried to land and dropped so low that the controllers saw the bottom of the aircraft as it flew past them.

The flight was diverted to Baltimore and landed safely. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating the incident.

Southwest Airlines Flight Investigation Laguardia Airport Air Traffic Control Tower Inclement Weather Diverted Baltimore National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB)

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Southwest Airlines, flight attendants' union reach tentative agreementSouthwest Airlines has reached a tentative agreement with Transport Workers Union Local 556 on a new contract for flight attendants, who had demanded better pay and benefits.

Source: FoxBusiness - 🏆 458. / 53 Read more »

Southwest Airlines flight attendants reach another tentative contract dealSouthwest Airlines and its flight attendants have reached a tentative agreement.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Southwest Airlines flight leaving San Diego forced to turn back around after bird strikeThe strike happened Saturday morning right at lift-off as the flight was headed to Oakland.

Source: CBS8 - 🏆 335. / 59 Read more »

FAA is investigating a Southwest Airlines flight that came close to the tower at LaGuardia AirportFederal officials are investigating whether a Southwest Airlines flight veered off course and flew over the air traffic control tower at LaGuardia Airport last month. The Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday that the plane flew off course due to bad weather as it came in for landing. It diverted to Baltimore, where the plane landed safely.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Southwest Airlines Flight Investigated for Veering Off Course at LaGuardia AirportFederal officials are investigating a Southwest Airlines flight that veered off course and flew close to the air traffic control tower at LaGuardia Airport last month.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »

FAA is investigating a Southwest Airlines flight that came close to the tower at LaGuardia AirportEvery week, we shoot our Forever Families segments at different local businesses. We are always in need of locations willing to host a Forever Families shoot!

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »