Southwest Airlines Flight Grounded in Texas Due to Engine Issue

A Southwest Airlines flight was grounded in Lubbock , Texas after the crew reported a possible engine issue. The plane landed safely but confirmed a fire in one engine. The flight was preparing to depart for Las Vegas but returned to the gate before take-off.

