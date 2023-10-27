Southwest Airlines faces more labor fines in Arizona, bringing total to more than $400K

PHOENIX — Southwest Airlines was hit with more state labor fines this week after workers say the company retaliated against them for taking their earned sick time.

The workers are all aircraft mechanics. They say they got write-ups and/or warnings in their personnel files for taking sick time that they had earned. The state Labor Department investigated the complaints and sided with the employees, fining Southwest more than $422,000 just this year. Southwest is appealing the fines.

“We work a lot outside,” he said. “We’re working with our hands up above our heads for many hours. We’re on our knees crawling into tight spaces.”“They're just asking to use their earned benefit,” he said. headtopics.com

In another case the state reviewed this week, a worker took 180 hours of earned sick time within 12 months and received a write-up in his personnel file. The state’s Labor Department says Southwest Airlines is subject to the Fair Wages and Healthy Families Act, a ballot initiative passed by voters in 2016. That law requires employers to provide paid sick leave and makes it illegal to retaliate against them for using that accrued leave.

Arizona State University Law Professor Michael Selmi said under state law, any paid sick leave the workers earn, they can take.

