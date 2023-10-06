Southern Mexico bus crash kills 18 migrants, mostly from Venezuela and Haiti

At least 18 migrants, mostly from Venezuela and Haiti, died early Friday in a bus crash in southern Mexico, authorities said. Prosecutors in the southern state of Oaxaca said the dead include two women and three children, and that 27 people were injured. There was no immediate information on their condition.

Last week, 10 Cuban migrants died and 17 others were seriously injured after a freight truck they were riding in crashed on a highway in the neighboring state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala.

