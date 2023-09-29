Southern California's leading Morticia returns to the role for S.D. Musical Theatre's 'Addams Family' musical

Local actor-singer Erica Marie Weisz says the role as the ghoulish mother in the family-friendly comedy never gets old • “Morticia innately is very powerful in who she is. She’s confident. Automatically as a woman when you are confident and comfortable in your own skin, it reads as sexy.” • “I always make sure I have nice pointy red nails. That’s very Morticia-y.

”• “She’s dedicated to her family. You don’t see hobbies outside of tending to the house, like cutting off the heads of rosebuds.”

Weisz could justifiably lay claim to being, as she says, “the most well-known macabre dark lady.” She has portrayed Morticia in the stage musical version of “The Addams Family” in six different productions over the years, including at the Theatre at the Welk, Costa Mesa Playhouse, Candlelight Pavilion in Claremont and with Temecula Valley Players. Her seventh turn as the matriarch of the Addams Family, for San Diego Musical Theatre, opens tonight.

The cast for San Diego Musical Theatre’s “The Addams Family” musical.In playing Morticia, Weisz has drawn from those who came before her, such as Carolyn Jones, who introduced the comic-book character to audiences in the 1960s TV series “The Addams Family.” headtopics.com

“I think she is darling,” said Weisz. “She has the sweetest look, which also made it a great juxtaposition with all the creepy things going on.

“Physically, Anjelica Huston (who played the character in ‘The Addams Family’ and “Addams Family Values’ films) brings a lot more of the stage Morticia that I like to share.”

Others who’ve portrayed Morticia on stage or screen include Daryl Hannah, Bebe Neuwirth and Brooke Shields.

“I feel like anytime you choose a role onstage, if you’re going to be accepted by the audience, you have to find so much of yourself and thread it through everything you do,” said Weisz. “I pull from recognizable pieces from all of the Morticias and thread Erica through them.”

Morticia, her husband Gomez, and all of the other characters in “The Addams Family” were the creation of cartoonist Charles Addams, whose single-panel comics about the ghoulish family were published in The New Yorker magazine from 1938 until his death in 1988.

The creative team for San Diego Musical Theatre’s “Addams Family” musical, from left, music director Richard Duenez Morrison, choreographer Aaron Pomeroy and director Carlos Mendoza.Weisz is enthusiastic about this particular production of “The Addams Family” musical because it has a Latin director (Carlos Mendoza) at the helm.

“He wants to string through some Spanish, which is super cool,” she said. “He’s also focusing a little bit on Gomez’s backstory and weaving that through the show. I think it (the musical) might reach a completely different demographic because of that.”

As for being Morticia — again — Weisz said she never tires of playing the role.

“While the songs and the dialogue are the same,” she said, “every time I do this part I purposely go in with as much of an open mind and blank slate as possible. I listen to what the director wants to bring to the show. I listen to my Gomez (at SDMT that’s Mauricio Mendoza) and to what chemistry we have.”

Though the Addamses are by design not your everyday family, and that’s a large part of the appeal of the show, there are universal truths that Weisz believes ensure the ongoing popularity of the Addams characters.

“They have the same problems (normal) families have,” she said. “They share the same joys and same challenges. Everyone finds a little bit of themselves in this crazy family.”When:

Opens tonight and runs through Oct. 29. Showtimes, 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays; 3 p.m. Saturdays; 2 p.m. SundaysSan Diego Musical Theatre, 650 Mercury St., Kearny Mesa