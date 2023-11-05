Southern California Fires Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch

Southern California has fired defensive coordinator Alex Grinch with two games left in the Trojans' disappointing regular season. Head coach Lincoln Riley dropped his longtime top assistant one day after USC (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) gave up 572 yards and 52 points to No. 5 Washington in the Trojans' third loss in four games. USC's defense has played poorly for the past six games and the Trojans have lost three of their last four to fall out of the College Football Playoff race after a 6-0 start.

USC was unranked in Sunday's AP Top 25 for the first time in Riley's two-year tenure at the school. Defensive line coach Shaun Nua and inside linebackers Coach Brian Odom will serve as USC's co-defensive coordinators for the remainder of the season, which includes games against Oregon and UCLA before a bowl game. Taylor Mays, the former USC safety who has been a defensive analyst this season, was promoted to an on-field role working with the Trojans' safeties. Grinch became Riley's defensive coordinator at Oklahoma in 2019, and he followed Riley to Los Angeles in late 202

