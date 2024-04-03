South Sudan's President Warns Against Clinging to Power

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir warned lawmakers “not to cling to power” just weeks after his former rival turned deputy proposed a postponement of elections expected to be held in December. Kiir said an extension of the period of transition to elections would deny citizens an opportunity to choose their leaders and urged parliament to pass the necessary laws to pave the way for the elections.

South Sudan was supposed to hold elections before February 2023 but that timetable was pushed back last August to December 2024

