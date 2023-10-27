Next week is about to look very different for students and staff after the discovery of possible asbestos inside one South Philadelphia school.

Southwark School officials said the attic floors are made of plaster containing asbestos. Thursday, the Facilities and Environmental team discovered dust and debris in the attic that could contain asbestos during a routine fan check of the school's house fan, which operates during cold weather.

"This dust and debris could contain asbestos, and must be immediately addressed to prevent it being circulated throughout the building if the house fan is turned on in cold weather," the school said in a statement to parents. headtopics.com

Out of an abundance of caution, the school is now closed for repairs, which officials say could take several weeks.Family members of Philadelphia school students voiced their concerns about the ongoing asbestos problem in city schools that continues to disrupt education.Built in 1909, Southwark School serves more than 900 Pre-K through 8th grade students.

"I am working closely with district leadership to develop a comprehensive plan that utilizes a nearby swing-space for in-person learning," Principal Andrew Lukov said.Gratz Middle School to reopen on Monday following asbestos remediationState Representative Elizabeth Fiedler says Philadelphia schools have been dramatically underfunded for many years. "We have a surplus of $7 billion. We have $5 billion in the rainy-day fund. headtopics.com

Her two children go to Southwark, which is now the seventh Philadelphia school closed due to asbestos.

