South Korean Pop-Group Collaborates with NBA for Celebrity and Influencer Program in Asia

The South Korean pop-group forges a multi-year collaboration with the National Basketball Association ( NBA ) to headline the league’s celebrity and influencer program in Asia . Through the new “Friends of the NBA ” alliance, the five-piece pop outfit will attend NBA games and events, play their part in promotional activities for the Association, and participate in various exclusive content that will appear on NBA and LE SSERAFIM’s social media channels — the first of which can be seen below.
-charting act for the first time with the single “Easy.” The EP of the same name debuted at No. 8 on the also started at No. 2 on both the World Albums and Top Album Sales charts, while the title track chart entry on May 14, 2022, when “Fearless” debuted on Global Excl. U.S. and the Billboard Global 200 charts (at Nos. 74 and 155, respectively). The NBA has never been more popular with sports fans abroad, and the game itself had never been more “internationa
