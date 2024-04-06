South Korean Political Parties Promise Crypto Incentives Ahead of Elections

Leading political parties in South Korea are promising crypto-related incentives to secure voters’ support ahead of the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections . The opposition Democratic Party has vowed to remove restrictions on domestic and international exchange-traded funds (ETFs) directly holding crypto tokens, including United States Bitcoin ETFs.

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s People Power Party pledged to delay taxes on digital assets’ profits, scheduled to take effect in 2025.

