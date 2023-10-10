South Korean firms get indefinite waiver on US chip gear supplies to China

The United States had been expected to extend a waiver granted to the South Korean chipmakers on a requirement for licenses to bring US chip equipment into China.

Samsung and SK Hynix, the world’s largest and second-largest memory chipmakers, have invested billions of dollars in their chip production facilities in China and welcomed the move. “Through close coordination with relevant governments, uncertainties related to the operation of our semiconductor manufacturing lines in China have been significantly removed,” Samsung said in a statement.

Read more:

CNN »

From Her Remote South Korean Temple, Monk Jeong Kwan Continues to Inspire the Culinary EliteOne writer travels to the Buddhist temple complex to meet the monk Jeong Kwan, who rose to global prominence after featuring in an episode of Netflix’s ‘Chef’s Table.’

Samsung, SK Hynix won't need approvals to supply US chip gear to China - YonhapSamsung, SK Hynix won't need approvals to supply US chip gear to China - Yonhap

Samsung, SK Hynix get indefinite waivers to ship U.S. chip equipment to their China factoriesSamsung and SK Hynix will be allowed to ship U.S. semiconductor manufacturing equipment to their China factories indefinitely without separate U.S. approvals.

Philippine diplomat witnessed Chinese ships' aggressive actions in disputed South China SeaA senior Filipino diplomat known for his past expletive-laced tirade against China joined a coast guard trip to the disputed South China Sea last week and saw Beijing’s ships block and nearly collide with Philippine vessels, including one he was on

Philippine diplomat witnessed Chinese ships' aggressive actions in disputed South China SeaA senior Filipino diplomat known for his past expletive-laced tirade against China joined a coast guard trip to the disputed South China Sea last week and saw Beijing’s ships block and nearly collide with Philippine vessels, including one he was on. Teodoro Locsin Jr. was on one of two Philippine coast guard vessels that escorted two Philippine boats to deliver food and other supplies to a Filipino marine territorial outpost in the Second Thomas Shoal on Oct. 4, the Philippine Department of Fore

Chinese coast guard claims to have chased away Philippine navy ship from South China Sea shoalChina’s coast guard claims to have chased a Philippine navy ship from a disputed shoal in the South China Sea as tensions between the two countries over rich fishing areas escalate. A coast guard spokesperson said the Philippine ship had sailed into waters next to the Scarborough Shoal, which China calls Huangyan Island, and ignored “multiple calls” to turn back. In Manila, the Philippines' military chief of staff, Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., said Tuesday that authorities were looking into the alleg