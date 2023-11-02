South Korea, U.S. mark alliance with rap song, fashion and beer

While no South Korean government has ever seriously questioned the alliance, and public support is solid if not overwhelming, former U.S. President Donald Trump caused consternation with a suggestion that U.S. forces could pull out.

The conservative President Yoon Suk Yeol hailed the importance of the alliance on a visit to the White House this year, where heThe government's information campaign for the anniversary features a video, broadcast on social media and in cinemas, that includes a clip of that sing-song, along with images of the two countries' flags and the rap song.

"A perfect chemistry protecting freedom and solidarity, mutually advantageous for industry and the economy," go some of the lyrics. The information campaign is intended to "heighten the public's understanding of the South Korea-US alliance", the culture ministry told Reuters.

The South Korean embassy in the United States staged a fashion show last month marking the anniversary, with models in traditional Korean dresses featuring South Korean and U.S. flags.South Korea's showcasing of its U.S. ties comes after rival North Korea has been making much of its relations with its old partner, Russia.

Russia's foreign and defence ministers have both visited North Korea in recent months and its leader, Kim Jong Il, met Russian President Vladimir Putin in September in Russia.for its war against Ukraine, a politician briefed by the agency said on Wednesday.last month with South Korea and Japanese forces featuring a U.S. B-52 strategic bomber.

United States Headlines Read more: REUTERS »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FOXNEWS: North Korea shuts down multiple embassies, South Korea speculates financial issues are the reasonNorth Korea is reportedly shutting down diplomatic missions to a handful of countries around the world, including Uganda, Angola, Spain and Hong Kong.

Source: FoxNews | Read more ⮕

NEWSMAX: South Korea Warns of North Korea Spy Satellite LaunchNorth Korea is in the final stages of preparations for the launch of a spy satellite and the chances of the third attempt succeeding are high, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing South Korea's intelligence service.

Source: NEWSMAX | Read more ⮕

REUTERS: North Korea's chances of succeeding in spy satellite launch high -S.KoreaNorth Korea is in the final stages of preparations for the launch of a spy satellite and the chances of the third attempt succeeding are high, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday, citing South Korea's intelligence service.

Source: Reuters | Read more ⮕

INVESTINGCOM: South Korea Oct exports rise for first time in 13 monthsSouth Korea Oct exports rise for first time in 13 months

Source: Investingcom | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: South Korea's Exports Rise After a Year of DeclinesBy Kwanwoo Jun South Korea's October exports rose for the first time, after falling for a year, on brisk demand for transport, machinery and other goods, the...

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

LATIMES: South Korea's spy agency says North shipped more than a million artillery shells to RussiaNorth Korea has sent more than a million artillery shells since August to Russia to help fuel its war on Ukraine, the South Korean spy agency says.

Source: latimes | Read more ⮕