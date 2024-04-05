South Korea to Release New Guidelines for Token Listings on Crypto Exchanges

New guidelines imposing tighter regulations for token listings on centralized crypto exchanges will be released by South Korea n financial authorities, news agency News1 reported. The report states that tokens issued by projects that have been hacked and have not yet resolved security issues could be prevented from listing on local exchanges, per the guidelines.

Additionally, the report stated that the Financial Services Commission in the country may mandate that foreign token projects develop specific whitepapers for the local market to get listed on domestic exchanges. Yet, tokens already listed on a licensed exchange for over two years may not need to meet these new criteria. The guidelines may also require exchanges to delist cryptocurrencies if their issuers fail to properly disclose necessary information, such as if the actual circulation number does not match the disclosed amoun

South Korea Guidelines Token Listings Crypto Exchanges Regulations Hacked Projects Security Issues Financial Services Commission Whitepapers Licensed Exchange Delist Cryptocurrencies Circulation Number

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheBlock__ / 🏆 464. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korea to speed up reforms for boosting shareholder returns and tackling 'Korea discount'The Financial Services Commission chairman Kim So-young said regulators will be speeding up the schedule for the earlier announced reforms.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast.South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward the North’s east coast.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

North Korea resumes missile tests days after U.S., South Korea conclude military drillsNorth Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, days after the end of the South Korean-U.S. military drills that the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

North Korea has test-fired a missile into its eastern waters, South Korea saysSouth Korea's military says it has detected that North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile toward waters off its eastern coast, adding to a series of weapons demonstrations that have raised tensions in the region.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

South Korea says North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern watersNorth Korea has test-fired a suspected intermediate range missile toward waters off its eastern coast, adding to a series of weapons demonstrations that have raised tensions. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched Tuesday from an area near Pyongyang but it did not immediately confirm how far the weapon flew.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

South Korea says North Korea has fired intermediate range missile into its eastern watersNorth Korea has test-fired a suspected intermediate range missile toward waters off its eastern coast, adding to a series of weapons demonstrations that have raised tensions

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »