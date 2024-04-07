South Carolina Women's Basketball Team Completes Undefeated Season with National Championship Win

The South Carolina women's basketball team completed an unbeaten season on Sunday by defeating Caitlin Clark and Iowa 87-75 in the national championship game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. With the victory, South Carolina finished 38-0 and avenged last season's semifinal loss to Iowa , which at the time spoiled the Gamecocks' quest for a perfect season.
This time, with five new starters, South Carolina played spoiler, denying Clark a national championship in what was the final game of her historic collegiate career. The all-time leading scorer in Division I men's or women's history set two more records in the loss -- most points in a single quarter of a national championship game, and most career points in the NCAA tournament -- but finished one win short of her ultimate goal after losing in the title game for the second consecutive season.South Carolina is just the 10th undefeated champion in the history of Division I women's basketball -- joining UConn, Texas, Tennessee and Baylor. UConn, which has had five perfect seasons, was the last women's basketball team to do so in 2016.South Carolina captured its third national title in seven seasons, having also won in 2017 and 2022. The team had to overcome a historic start to the game by Clark and withstand a late run to secure its latest title.Iowa opened the game on a 10-0 run that was capped with a Clark triple, while South Carolina went scoreless over the first three minutes of the gam
South Carolina Women's Basketball Undefeated Season National Championship Caitlin Clark Iowa
