South Carolina Women's Basketball Team Completes Undefeated Season with National Championship Win

The South Carolina women's basketball team completed an unbeaten season on Sunday by defeating Caitlin Clark and Iowa 87-75 in the national championship game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. With the victory, South Carolina finished 38-0 and avenged last season's semifinal loss to Iowa , which at the time spoiled the Gamecocks' quest for a perfect season.

This time, with five new starters, South Carolina played spoiler, denying Clark a national championship in what was the final game of her historic collegiate career. The all-time leading scorer in Division I men's or women's history set two more records in the loss -- most points in a single quarter of a national championship game, and most career points in the NCAA tournament -- but finished one win short of her ultimate goal after losing in the title game for the second consecutive season.South Carolina is just the 10th undefeated champion in the history of Division I women's basketball -- joining UConn, Texas, Tennessee and Baylor. UConn, which has had five perfect seasons, was the last women's basketball team to do so in 2016.South Carolina captured its third national title in seven seasons, having also won in 2017 and 2022. The team had to overcome a historic start to the game by Clark and withstand a late run to secure its latest title.Iowa opened the game on a 10-0 run that was capped with a Clark triple, while South Carolina went scoreless over the first three minutes of the gam

South Carolina Women's Basketball Undefeated Season National Championship Caitlin Clark Iowa

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NBCPhiladelphia / 🏆 569. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2023-24 Women's March Madness odds: South Carolina favored; Iowa, LSU secondCan any team challenge South Carolina for the title? Check out the latest women's March Madness odds.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

South Carolina and Iowa top seeds in the women's NCAA TournamentSouth Carolina is the the top overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th women’s basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season. Caitlin Clark and Iowa also received a No. 1 seed. Both schools are in the Albany Region and wouldn't potentially face off until the national championship game.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

South Carolina, Iowa, USC and Texas are the top seeds in the women’s NCAA TournamentSouth Carolina is the the top overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks are looking to become the 10th women’s basketball team to go undefeated for an entire season. Ca…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

South Carolina and Iowa top seeds in the women's NCAA TournamentUndefeated South Carolina is the top overall seed in the women’s NCAA Tournament as the bracket was announced Sunday night.

Source: adndotcom - 🏆 293. / 63 Read more »

March Madness: South Carolina, Iowa, USC, Texas top seeded in women's NCAA TournamentWomen's basketball is having itself a moment as March Madness arrives.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Women’s NCAA tournament: Quality wins lead Texas to 1-seed with South Carolina, USC, IowaTexas could have to contend with No. 2 Stanford, No. 3 NC State and fourth-seeded Gonzaga.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »