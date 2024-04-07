South Carolina Women's Basketball Coach Supports Trans Inclusion in Sports

On Saturday, South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley expressed her support for trans inclusion in women’s sports. Her statement received backlash as she prepared for the national championship game. Staley believes that individuals who identify as women should be able to play women’s basketball, regardless of their assigned gender at birth. She acknowledged that her stance may attract criticism on social media but stands by her opinion.

This raises concerns about the fairness and competitiveness of women's sports if males identifying as females are allowed to participate. Recent examples, such as Lia Thomas in swimming, have shown that transgender athletes can outperform their cisgender counterparts

