South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler reveals team that put him through rigorous testing

NFL Draft prospects are showcasing their skills on the field to the front offices of all 32 teams in efforts to raise their stock, but off the field, they go through rigorous testing. That seems to be the case for South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler , who is doing his best to be one of the top gunslingers selected later this month. Rattler has been put on the back burner behind Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J.

McCarthy - even Michael Penix and Bo Nix are often brought up before Rattler is. CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM But teams are still putting Rattler through the wringer, and he revealed one team, which is surely looking for a quarterback, who he says he had to 'prepare for the most.' 'Probably Denver ,' Rattler told FanDuel TV's 'Up and Adams.' 'With their QB quiz and what they did for the install, it was a pretty cool thing. But definitely had to study up on that. But did a great job with that

