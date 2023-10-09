South Carolina nuclear plant gets warning over another cracked emergency fuel pipe

Federal officials have issued a warning about a substantial safety violation at a South Carolina nuclear plant after cracks were discovered again in a backup emergency fuel line. Small cracks have been found a half-dozen times in the last 20 years in pipes that carry fuel to emergency generators that provide cooling water for a reactor if electricity fails at the V.C.

Dominion has already started to put in place a plan to improve the reliability of the backup system, Huger said. A crack first appeared on a diesel fuel pipe in 2003, and similar pipes have had other cracks since then. During a 24-hour test of the system in November, a small diesel fuel leak grew larger, according to NRC records.

