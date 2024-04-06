South Carolina Lady Gamecocks Advance to National Championship Game

The South Carolina Lady Gamecocks need just one more win to have a perfect season, and it will come in the national championship game. No. 1 South Carolina kicked off the women’s basketball Final Four with yet another dominant victory on the hardwood, this time over No. 3 NC State, 78-59, on Friday night in Cleveland. And of course, it was center Kamilla Cardoso leading the way for the Gamecocks, as she had a team-high 22 points with 11 rebounds for the double-double.

She missed just two shots, going 10-of-12 from the field. While the score indicates South Carolina coasted to victory, it wasn’t the case after the first quarter ended at 16 apiece, and the halftime buzzer sounded with the Gamecocks only holding a one-point lead, 32-31. But Dawn Staley’s group was relentless in the third quarter on both ends of the floor, leading the Wolfpack’s hopes of ending the undefeated season down the drain

South Carolina Lady Gamecocks Basketball Final Four National Championship Kamilla Cardoso Victory

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

