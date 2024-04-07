South Carolina Gamecocks Finish Perfect Season with Emotional Victory

Michael Voepel covers the WNBA, women's college basketball , and other college sports for espnW. Voepel began covering women's basketball in 1984, and has been with ESPN since 1996. had a golden afternoon in Cleveland, and was moved to tears after an emotional group hug with her team and players. After a difficult end to last season, the Gamecocks had a perfect 38-0 finish on Sunday.."It doesn't always end like you want it to end. I'm just super proud of where I work. It's unbelievable.

The moment was a stark contrast to a year ago, when another perfect South Carolina season came to a crashing halt as Iowa -- yes, the same team the Gamecocks beat Sunday -- upended them in Dallas in the national semifinals. "You have to let young people be who they are," Staley said."But you also have to guide and navigate them. They made history. They etched their names in the history books." That South Carolina team was an even heavier favorite, with former national player of the year and future No. 1 WNBA draft pickand four other senior starters. After the devastating loss, Staley told her team in the locker room how much she appreciated them. "And those of us who were graduating, we went around the room and were talking to each of the returning players," Boston said."Just to say, 'We know you guys got this next yea

South Carolina Gamecocks Perfect Season Women's College Basketball Victory Emotional Coach Staley History

