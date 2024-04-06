South Carolina Advances to Championship Game

No. 1 seed South Carolina topped No. 3 seed N.C. State to earn a trip to the championship. South Carolina hasn't lost a game since last season.The winners will advance to Sunday's championship game in Cleveland. Both of tonight's games will be broadcast live on ESPN . For cord-cutters, the games will be available to stream on ESPN +. Fubo will also air the game, and potential subscribers can sign up for a free trial.

Ahead of the Iowa-UConn matchup, 69% of the handle (total money) and 69% of the bets (total transactions) are on Iowa to win; 77% of the handle (total money) and 69% of the bets (total transactions) are on Iowa to cover the spread (-3.5). The Caitlin Clark points over/under total sits at 34.5 (-102) and 5.5 made threes. Big-time moment for a big-time player.No. 1 Iowa and No. 3 UConn are about to face off for the final spot in the championship game at 9:30 p.m. ET.Kamilla Cardoso leads all scorers and rebounders, finishing with a double-double, 22 points and 11 rebound

